Feinstein Supports Confirmation of California Federal Judges Thompson, Sykes

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the Senate voted to advance the nominations of Judge Trina Thompson to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and Judge Sunshine Sykes to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California:

“Judges Thompson and Sykes are two extremely well-qualified sitting judges, and I’m proud to support both of their nominations. They will make excellent additions to the already impressive bench of federal judges in California.

“Judge Thompson has served on the Superior Court for Alameda County since 2002. She previously served as a juvenile court commissioner and a defense attorney, including five years as a public defender.

“Judge Sykes has served on the Superior Court for Riverside County since 2013. She previously served as deputy county counsel and worked as a legal advocate for vulnerable populations with the Juvenile Defense Panel and California Indian Legal Services.

“These women clearly have the experience necessary and their professional backgrounds will add greater diversity to California’s federal courts.

“When these two judges are confirmed, that will make 10 new district court judges in California and three judges to California-based seats for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals since the beginning of this Congress. The president is nominating and the Senate is confirming consistently well-qualified judges to the bench to fill vacancies and address a judicial emergency.”

