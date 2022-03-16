Feinstein Meets with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

“I enjoyed my discussion with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson today. She is a remarkable nominee and will make a very strong Supreme Court justice.

“More than just her extensive resume, I was impressed that she understands that the Supreme Court is more than an academic body but an institution that affects all Americans across a wide variety of critically important issues.

“I look forward to her hearings before the Judiciary Committee, where we can more thoroughly discuss her legal views and expertise.”

###