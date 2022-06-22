Feinstein, Ossoff, Colleagues Push to Strengthen Health Care Services for Veterans

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Jon Ossoff and a bipartisan group of their colleagues to push to strengthen health care for veterans across. The senators are working to strengthen the VA’s Office of Rural Health, which would improve access to VA care for the more than 4.7 million veterans across the country living in rural areas.

“Congress must ensure the VA has the resources necessary to reach all of our veterans, no matter where they live,” the senators wrote. “Our rural veterans have earned the right to quality, timely, and accessible care.”

The goal is to help more veterans access telehealth services and transportation programs to ensure veterans get the care they need when they might live hours away from the nearest VA clinic.

In addition to Feinstein and Ossoff, the letter was also signed by Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Angus King (I-Maine), Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Full text of the letter is available here.

###