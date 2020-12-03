Feinstein: California Stay-At-Home Order Necessary to Stem Covid-19

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Governor Newsom’s announcement of a stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity in five regions across the state:

“I fully support Governor Newsom’s decision to implement a stay-at-home based on ICU capacity. There were 18,591 new cases of COVID-19 across the state yesterday and the seven-day average is now 15,121. As cases skyrocket, we must take strong actions to curb its spread or our hospitals will be overrun and many more people will die.

“California was able to control a second peak in the virus over the summer through physical distancing and the widespread use of masks. We need to do the same now or the consequences will be additional loss of life. This is especially important as the holidays approach and temperatures drop. We must prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed, and that will take effort by all Californians.

“The last eight months have been difficult for everyone. The toll of this pandemic on families across the country has been devastating, and the mental, economic and social wellbeing of many Americans is suffering. But we must stay strong and do all we can to save lives. Together we will see it through.”

###