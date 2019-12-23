Feinstein Applauds Rite Aid for Commitment to Promote Breast Cancer Research Stamp

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced that Rite Aid has agreed to promote the Breast Cancer Research Stamp during next year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The announcement comes after Senator Feinstein in October called on retailers to help promote the stamp. Feinstein released the following statement:

“In October I called on some of the nation’s top retailers, banks and consumer sites to promote the Breast Cancer Research Stamp. I’m pleased to announce that Rite Aid last week pledged to carry and promote the stamp during next year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“The Breast Cancer Research Stamp, which Congress reauthorized just last week, has already raised $90 million in the fight against breast cancer. But we can do better. I renew my call for other retailers and banks to join us in this life-and-death fight, and I thank Rite Aid for making this commitment.”

Full text of the letter from Rite Aid follows:

December 17, 2019

The Honorable Dianne Feinstein

United States Senate

331 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Senator Feinstein:

Rite Aid applauds your commitment to breast cancer awareness and increased funding for research.

We are proud to inform you that in conjunction with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, starting October 1, 2020, Breast Cancer Research Stamps will be available in all Rite Aid's 2,464 stores, including our 541 stores in California. Additionally, we will implement in-store and social media campaigns to promote awareness and the purchase of the Breast Cancer Research Stamps.

Moreover, we would like to extend an invitation for you to formally launch this important initative in one of our California stores next October. We would also appreciate the opportunity to personally update you on our plans the next time we are in Washington and discuss the health care services our pharmacists are providing to our customers and the communities we serve.

Thank you for your leadership on this issue and service to our nation.

Sincerely,

Heyward Donigan

Chief Executive Officer

