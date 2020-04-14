Feinstein Statement on Coronavirus Abortion Bans

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the move by at least eight states to block access to abortion care during the coronavirus pandemic:

“It’s unconscionable that eight states are using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to block women from exercising their reproductive rights, including abortion.

“Using a public health crisis as an excuse to attack a woman’s right to health care is unacceptable and must stop.

“It’s a false choice to say we can either protect a woman’s constitutional right to make her own health care decisions or effectively respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We can do both.”

###