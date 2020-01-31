Feinstein on Vote to Subpoena Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the vote to subpoena additional witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial:

“I’m very disappointed the Senate has decided not to seek testimony from senior officials with firsthand information of the president’s actions with respect to Ukraine.

“Jurors in a trial should have access to all the relevant information before casting their vote. By the closest of margins, the Senate majority has removed our ability to hold a full and fair trial.”

