Feinstein: COVID-19 in California Perilous, Compliance with Stay-At-Home Essential

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement the latest COVID-19 figures in California:

“COVID-19 is ravaging California. Yesterday, 393 Californians lost their lives to this virus, the highest yet for a single day. Compared to two weeks ago, deaths are up 209 percent and cases 147 percent. These figures are staggering and they are heartbreaking; consider that yesterday, California reported more new cases than India, Germany or Britain.

“As bad as things are, we must recognize that they are likely to get worse. California’s testing positivity rate is more than 11 percent and hospitals throughout the state are near capacity. In response, 98 percent of the population is under a stay-at-home order. I strongly support Governor Newsom’s order and urge everyone to heed it.

“The data should erase any lingering doubts about the gravity of the situation in which we find ourselves. Vaccinations have now begun, but it will take months for them to be widespread. Until then, we must work toward this simple but hard solution: Wear masks, physically distance and limit gatherings to your immediate household.

“I understand the emotional, physical and often financial toll that these measures take on Californians. Congress is finally on the cusp of passing additional federal COVID-19 relief that will make it easier for businesses and workers to obey public health orders. But this much is clear: Our lives depend on our willingness to come together and follow these stay-at-home orders.”

