Senators Form Gun Violence Prevention Caucus

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) today announced the formation of the Gun Violence Prevention Caucus.

Members of the caucus will work together to promote commonsense solutions to battle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing the United States. In addition to coordinating efforts in the Senate and with the House, the caucus has the goal of holding additional hearings and briefings on key gun violence issues beyond the work of Senate committees.

“We wake every day to headlines of another mass shooting in this country,” said Senator Feinstein. “We can’t allow this to continue. The members of this caucus have all been leaders on the issue, proposing commonsense solutions to stop gun violence and keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. We know that no single bill will solve the problem, but by working together to develop a comprehensive approach, we believe there is an opportunity to pass reasonable gun safety bills.”

“We must treat the scourge of gun violence as what it is – a public health crisis. Americans shouldn’t have to worry about when the next tragedy will happen, and whether their loved ones will be safe when they go out into the world, attend school, or go to the grocery store,” said Senator Durbin. “To meet this moment in history with the seriousness it deserves, I’m joining my colleagues in launching the Gun Violence Prevention Caucus. Together, we’ll work on common sense solutions to protect Americans from the ever-present threat of gun violence.”

“The Gun Violence Prevention Caucus will elevate attention to our nation’s epidemic and unite colleagues devoted to a common cause. Last year’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was a step forward, but more must be done to prevent the needless bloodshed and loss,” said Senator Blumenthal. “Safe storage, a ban on assault weapons, community violence intervention programs, strengthened red flag laws, and increased resources for law enforcement can and will save lives. I’m proud to be a founding member and will continue fighting for legislation to protect our communities.”

“Communities across the country are impacted by the tragedy of gun violence on a daily basis,” said Senator Cory Booker. “The gun violence epidemic that is ravaging our communities, including my home of Newark, has been allowed to fester for too long, even as many communities have gun injury rates similar to war zones. It's going to take bold, innovative, and smart ideas to tackle this challenge and keep our cities safe. That is why I am proud to join my colleagues in launching the Gun Violence Prevention Caucus to advance commonsense gun safety policies to save lives.”

“As Members of Congress, we have a moral responsibility to do everything in our power to put a stop to the scourge of gun violence affecting communities all across America,” said Senator Menendez. “I am thrilled to join several of my colleagues as an inaugural member of the Senate Gun Violence Prevention Caucus. I look forward to working to create a more strategic and coordinated approach to prevent gun violence and to build greater consensus in the Senate to advance gun safety legislation that will make our communities safer and save lives.”

“The passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was huge win for the gun safety movement, but there’s so much work left to do. Every great social change movement knows that success begets success. As a founding member of the Senate Gun Violence Prevention Caucus, I’m determined to build upon the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and continue passing legislation that will save lives,” said Senator Murphy.

“Already this year, Americans have suffered from 52 mass shootings and 3,700 gun-related deaths. Congress has a moral obligation to act now to combat the gun violence epidemic plaguing our schools, streets, and communities,” said Senator Markey. “I am honored to be an inaugural member of the Senate Gun Violence Prevention Caucus, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance widely-supported, commonsense gun safety proposals that will make our nation safer.”

“The gun violence epidemic is a uniquely American problem. But it’s within our reach to end it,” said Senator Hickenlooper.

Issues that the caucus may focus on include:

Successes and failures of state-level gun violence prevention laws and how they may be applied at a federal level.

Strategies for drafting gun safety legislation that preserve constitutional rights and will avoid frivolous lawsuits.

Strategies to engage local communities in the fight against gun violence.

Best practices for gun violence prevention advocacy.

Opportunities to engage with the administration and executive branch to address gun violence.

Gun safety bills introduced by caucus members this Congress:

Gun safety bills that caucus members plan to introduce this Congress:

3D Printed Gun Safety Act

Accountability for Online Firearms Marketplaces

Background Check Completion Act

Background Check Expansion Act

Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act

Federal Firearm Licensing Act

Gun Records Restoration and Preservation Act

Gun Violence Prevention Research Act

Gun Violence Prevention Through Financial Intelligence Act

HEAR Act

Jaime’s Law

Keep Americans Safe Act

Keeping Gun Dealers Honest Act

Lori Jackson-Nicolette Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act

NICS Data Integrity Act

Officer Ella Grace French Task Force Support Act

Preventing Pretrial Gun Purchases Act

Safe Gun Storage Act

Stopping the Fraudulent Sales of Firearms Act

Untraceable Firearms Act

“Gun violence is unfortunately an issue that touches every American, regardless of party, and the creation of this caucus will help senators better respond to gun violence and coordinate comprehensive gun safety policies. We applaud Sen. Feinstein and the caucus members for taking this important step in bringing attention to and addressing this important issue,” said Kris Brown, president of Brady.

“Last year, the Senate passed major gun legislation for the first time in nearly 30 years – and this year, a gun violence prevention caucus will come together to build on that momentum and save lives. We applaud Senator Feinstein for bringing this caucus together, and we urge the entire Senate to listen to their voters and champion common-sense gun safety laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Too many communities and families know the toll of gun violence and the trauma it leaves behind whether it comes in the form of a suicide, accidental death, or community violence. Last year, there were more mass shootings than days in the year, and so far 2023 is following the same pattern. Our nation will never be able to end this epidemic without elected officials who have the courage to act and pass commonsense legislation. That’s why we are so excited and grateful for the new Gun Violence Prevention Caucus in the Senate, and we look forward to working with these dedicated gun safety champions to advance policy solutions that will enhance public safety and save lives,” said Adzi Vokhiwa, federal affairs director for Giffords,

