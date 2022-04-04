Feinstein Statement on Sacramento Shooting

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after a mass shooting in Sacramento left at least six dead and a dozen injured:

“The nation woke up Sunday morning to yet another tragic mass shooting, this time in downtown Sacramento. At least six were killed and 12 wounded. My heart goes out to the victims and their families whose lives were shattered.

“The details of the shooting are still being investigated and police have not apprehended any suspects. I encourage anyone with knowledge of the shooting to please cooperate with law enforcement, and I thank the Sacramento Police Department for its diligent efforts.

“Of course, this isn’t an isolated event. It’s the latest in an epidemic of gun violence that continues to plague our country. Congress needs to act and pass commonsense gun safety legislation including universal background checks, banning high-capacity ammunition magazines and military-style assault weapons and outlawing untraceable ‘ghost guns.’

“Enough is enough. We can no longer ignore gun violence in our communities. Congress knows what steps must be taken to stop these mass shootings, we just have to act.”

