Feinstein Statement on Constituent Engagement on Impeachment

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the outpouring of phone calls, emails and letters her office received in support of impeaching President Trump:

“Californians have contacted my office at a level I have seldom seen in my 27 years in the Senate.

“Comments have been overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching and removing President Trump. Nearly 90,000 constituents have contacted my office in support of impeachment, compared to 20,000 in opposition.

“I’m grateful for all the feedback I’ve received on such a sensitive and historic event. I’m heartened to see an engaged American public at such a difficult time for our country.

“It’s clear to me where Californians stand on this issue and I thank everyone who took the time to contact my office with their views.”

