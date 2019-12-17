Feinstein Announces Grants for California Homeless Veterans

Press Releases
More than two dozen California cities receive funds for supportive housing programs
Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced $10.5 million in grants from Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program will be awarded to California programs that give homeless veterans access to supportive housing.
“These grants will steer funding to more than two dozen California cities in need of additional supportive housing for our homeless veterans.” Senator Feinstein said.
“I’m pleased to see additional resources committed to California’s homelessness crisis. I firmly believe we must combine housing with services to make sure the veterans we bring in from the street don’t find themselves back out there.
“These grants are a welcome help and I look forward to continuing to find ways federal resources can be used to address homelessness across California.”
|
City
|
Recipient
|
Grant Awarded
|
Bakersfield
|
Housing Authority of the County of Kern
|
$112,050
|
Belmont
|
Housing Authority of the County of San Mateo
|
$411,660
|
Berkeley
|
Berkeley Housing Authority
|
$324,701
|
Burbank
|
Housing Authority of the City of Burbank
|
$110,580
|
Clearlake
|
Lake County Housing Commission
|
$23,670
|
Crescent City
|
Crescent City Housing Authority
|
$52,512
|
Fresno
|
Housing Authority City of Fresno
|
$422,669
|
Hanford
|
Kings County Housing Authority
|
$68,838
|
Inglewood
|
Housing Authority of the City of Inglewood
|
$588,364
|
Livermore
|
Housing Authority of the City of Livermore
|
$68,706
|
Lompoc
|
Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara
|
$382,785
|
Long Beach
|
City of Long Beach Housing Authority
|
$264,480
|
Modesto
|
Housing Authority of the County of Stanislaus
|
$142,780
|
Newbury
|
Housing Authority of the County of Ventura
|
$103,578
|
Oxnard
|
Housing Authority of the City of Oxnard
|
$147,799
|
Pittsburg
|
City of Pittsburgh Housing Authority
|
$146,397
|
Placerville
|
County of El Dorado Housing Authority
|
$187,800
|
Redondo Beach
|
Housing Authority of the City of Redondo Beach
|
$297,840
|
Roseville
|
City of Roseville
|
$31,807
|
San Diego
|
San Diego Housing Commission
|
$3,794,888
|
San Francisco
|
Housing Authority of the City & County of SF
|
$267,771
|
San Jose
|
Santa Clara County Housing Authority
|
$2,068,572
|
San Rafael
|
Housing Authority of County of Marin
|
$97,617
|
Santa Monica
|
Housing Authority of the City of Santa Monica
|
$272,447
|
Santa Rosa
|
County of Sonoma
|
$62,364
|
Santa Rosa
|
City of Santa Rosa
|
$56,478
|
Woodland
|
Housing Authority of the County of Yolo
|
$56,319
The HUD-VASH program provides rental assistance for homeless veterans and their families and is administered jointly by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs. The program specifically targets chronically homeless veterans and pairs housing with case management services through the Department of Veterans Affairs Department.