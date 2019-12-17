Press Releases

Feinstein Announces Grants for California Homeless Veterans

Dec 17 2019

More than two dozen California cities receive funds for supportive housing programs 

            Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced $10.5 million in grants from Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program will be awarded to California programs that give homeless veterans access to supportive housing.

            “These grants will steer funding to more than two dozen California cities in need of additional supportive housing for our homeless veterans.” Senator Feinstein said.

            “I’m pleased to see additional resources committed to California’s homelessness crisis. I firmly believe we must combine housing with services to make sure the veterans we bring in from the street don’t find themselves back out there.

            “These grants are a welcome help and I look forward to continuing to find ways federal resources can be used to address homelessness across California.”

City

Recipient

Grant Awarded

Bakersfield

Housing Authority of the County of Kern

$112,050

Belmont

Housing Authority of the County of San Mateo

$411,660

Berkeley

Berkeley Housing Authority

$324,701

Burbank

Housing Authority of the City of Burbank

$110,580

Clearlake

Lake County Housing Commission

$23,670

Crescent City

Crescent City Housing Authority

$52,512

Fresno

Housing Authority City of Fresno

$422,669

Hanford

Kings County Housing Authority

$68,838

Inglewood

Housing Authority of the City of Inglewood

$588,364

Livermore

Housing Authority of the City of Livermore

$68,706

Lompoc

Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara

$382,785

Long Beach

City of Long Beach Housing Authority

$264,480

Modesto

Housing Authority of the County of Stanislaus

$142,780

Newbury

Housing Authority of the County of Ventura

$103,578

Oxnard

Housing Authority of the City of Oxnard

$147,799

Pittsburg

City of Pittsburgh Housing Authority

$146,397

Placerville

County of El Dorado Housing Authority

$187,800

Redondo Beach

Housing Authority of the City of Redondo Beach

$297,840

Roseville

City of Roseville

$31,807

San Diego

San Diego Housing Commission

$3,794,888

San Francisco

Housing Authority of the City & County of SF

$267,771

San Jose

Santa Clara County Housing Authority

$2,068,572

San Rafael

Housing Authority of County of Marin

$97,617

Santa Monica

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Monica

$272,447

Santa Rosa

County of Sonoma

$62,364

Santa Rosa

City of Santa Rosa

$56,478

Woodland

Housing Authority of the County of Yolo

$56,319

            The HUD-VASH program provides rental assistance for homeless veterans and their families and is administered jointly by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs. The program specifically targets chronically homeless veterans and pairs housing with case management services through the Department of Veterans Affairs Department. 

