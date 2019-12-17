Feinstein Announces Grants for California Homeless Veterans

More than two dozen California cities receive funds for supportive housing programs

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced $10.5 million in grants from Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program will be awarded to California programs that give homeless veterans access to supportive housing.

“These grants will steer funding to more than two dozen California cities in need of additional supportive housing for our homeless veterans.” Senator Feinstein said.

“I’m pleased to see additional resources committed to California’s homelessness crisis. I firmly believe we must combine housing with services to make sure the veterans we bring in from the street don’t find themselves back out there.

“These grants are a welcome help and I look forward to continuing to find ways federal resources can be used to address homelessness across California.”

City Recipient Grant Awarded Bakersfield Housing Authority of the County of Kern $112,050 Belmont Housing Authority of the County of San Mateo $411,660 Berkeley Berkeley Housing Authority $324,701 Burbank Housing Authority of the City of Burbank $110,580 Clearlake Lake County Housing Commission $23,670 Crescent City Crescent City Housing Authority $52,512 Fresno Housing Authority City of Fresno $422,669 Hanford Kings County Housing Authority $68,838 Inglewood Housing Authority of the City of Inglewood $588,364 Livermore Housing Authority of the City of Livermore $68,706 Lompoc Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara $382,785 Long Beach City of Long Beach Housing Authority $264,480 Modesto Housing Authority of the County of Stanislaus $142,780 Newbury Housing Authority of the County of Ventura $103,578 Oxnard Housing Authority of the City of Oxnard $147,799 Pittsburg City of Pittsburgh Housing Authority $146,397 Placerville County of El Dorado Housing Authority $187,800 Redondo Beach Housing Authority of the City of Redondo Beach $297,840 Roseville City of Roseville $31,807 San Diego San Diego Housing Commission $3,794,888 San Francisco Housing Authority of the City & County of SF $267,771 San Jose Santa Clara County Housing Authority $2,068,572 San Rafael Housing Authority of County of Marin $97,617 Santa Monica Housing Authority of the City of Santa Monica $272,447 Santa Rosa County of Sonoma $62,364 Santa Rosa City of Santa Rosa $56,478 Woodland Housing Authority of the County of Yolo $56,319

The HUD-VASH program provides rental assistance for homeless veterans and their families and is administered jointly by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs. The program specifically targets chronically homeless veterans and pairs housing with case management services through the Department of Veterans Affairs Department.

