Feinstein Calls on DOT to Explain Why California Was Excluded From Infrastructure Grants

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) yesterday sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao asking for an explanation as to why California did not receive a single Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant for the 2020 fiscal year.

“I write to express my disappointment regarding this year’s round of funding for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program, and I would like to know why no projects in California received funding,” wrote Feinstein

“[F]or Fiscal Years 2017, 2018, and 2019, California projects only received approximately 6% of INFRA funds, and in 2020 did not receive any funding from the program. California is the largest state by vehicle miles traveled, has numerous transportation projects underway, has a large rural population, and has invested in local funding. I believe these qualities make California applicants competitive for INFRA funding, and I would like to know why no projects in California received funding this year.”

Full text of the letter is available here and below.

June 29, 2020

The Honorable Elaine Chao

Secretary

U.S. Department of Transportation

1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE

Washington, D.C. 20590

Dear Secretary Chao:

I write to express my disappointment regarding this year’s round of funding for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program, and I would like to know why no projects in California received funding.

California is a national leader in goods movement, with significant seaports, railroads, and roadways. As you know, 40 percent of containers bound for the United States travel through Los Angeles County. The state also has a large rural population of over 5 million residents with millions more living in the urban-rural interface. And, importantly, California has prioritized transportation projects by passing state and local revenue measures, including SB-1, which will invest $54 billion over a decade. Californians have shown they are willing to work with the federal government and have identified revenue to serve as a competitive match.

However, for Fiscal Years 2017, 2018, and 2019, California projects only received approximately 6% of INFRA funds, and in 2020 did not receive any funding from the program. California is the largest state by vehicle miles traveled, has numerous transportation projects underway, has a large rural population, and has invested in local funding. I believe these qualities make California applicants highlight competitive for INFRA funding, and I would like to know why no projects in California received funding this year.

As always, I look forward to working with you on behalf of my constituents.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

