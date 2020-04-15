Press Releases

Feinstein Helps Secure $1 Billion for California Airports in Coronavirus Relief Bill

Apr 15 2020

            Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced a series of federal grants that will go to airports across California. The funds were included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law last month:

            “Knowing that California airports would be hard-hit by the coronavirus downturn, I worked to ensure that funds in last month’s coronavirus relief legislation would help keep those airports running. I’m pleased that more than $1 billion has been awarded to airports throughout California.

            “Air travel has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic due to travel bans and stay-at-home orders. And many airports were forced to pay for screening and quarantine efforts early on in the outbreak.

            “These grants will help airports recoup the costs of preventing the spread of the virus in their facilities as well as prepare for the return of travelers.

            “Our airports are economic hubs that employ thousands of Californians. These grants will help them through this difficult time, and I will continue working to find ways for the federal government to help.”

            California will receive approximately $1.1 billion in federal funds for airports. A breakdown of airports receiving funds is available below. More information on the federal grants for airports awarded as part of the CARES Act is available here.

City

Airport Name

Funding Received

Alturas

Alturas Municipal

$20,000

Alturas

Tulelake Municipal

$20,000

Apple Valley

Apple Valley

$30,000

Arcata

California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County

$18,141,626

Atwater

Castle

$30,000

Auburn

Auburn Municipal

$30,000

Bakersfield

Bakersfield Municipal

$30,000

Bakersfield

Meadows Field

$1,758,998

Banning

Banning Municipal

$30,000

Beckwourth

Nervino

$30,000

Big Bear City

Big Bear City

$30,000

Bishop

Bishop

$30,000

Blythe

Blythe

$20,000

Boonville

Boonville

$20,000

Borrego Springs

Borrego Valley

$20,000

Brawley

Brawley Municipal

$30,000

Bridgeport

Bryant Field

$1,000

Burbank

Bob Hope

$21,081,611

Byron

Byron

$69,000

Calexico

Calexico International

$30,000

California City

California City Municipal

$20,000

Camarillo

Camarillo

$157,000

Cameron Park

Cameron Park

$30,000

Carlsbad

McClellan-Palomar

$157,000

Cedarville

Cedarville

$1,000

Chester

Rogers Field

$20,000

Chico

Chico Municipal

$20,000

Chino

Chino

$157,000

Chowchilla

Chowchilla

$30,000

Cloverdale

Cloverdale Municipal

$30,000

Coalinga

New Coalinga Municipal

$20,000

Columbia

Columbia

$30,000

Colusa

Colusa County

$30,000

Compton

Compton/Woodley

$30,000

Concord

Buchanan Field

$1,053,806

Corning

Corning Municipal

$20,000

Corona

Corona Municipal

$30,000

Covelo

Round Valley

$1,000

Crescent City

Jack McNamara Field

$69,000

Daggett

Barstow-Daggett

$20,000

Davis

University

$30,000

Davis

Yolo County

$30,000

Delano

Delano Municipal

$20,000

Dorris

Butte Valley

$1,000

Dunsmuir

Dunsmuir Municipal-Mott

$20,000

El Monte

San Gabriel Valley

$69,000

Eureka

Kneeland

$1,000

Eureka

Murray Field

$30,000

Fall River Mills

Fall River Mills

$20,000

Fallbrook

Fallbrook Community Airpark

$30,000

Firebaugh

Firebaugh

$20,000

Fort Jones

Scott Valley

$30,000

Fortuna

Rohnerville

$20,000

Franklin

Franklin Field

$20,000

Fresno

Fresno Chandler Executive

$69,000

Fresno

Fresno Yosemite International

$12,935,441

Fullerton

Fullerton Municipal

$69,000

Garberville

Garberville

$20,000

Georgetown

Georgetown

$30,000

Grass Valley

Nevada County

$30,000

Groveland

Pine Mountain Lake

$30,000

Gustine

Gustine

$30,000

Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay

$30,000

Hanford

Hanford Municipal

$30,000

Happy Camp

Happy Camp

$1,000

Havasu Lake

Chemehuevi Valley

$20,000

Hawthorne

Jack Northrop Field/Hawthorne Municipal

$69,000

Hayfork

Hayfork

$20,000

Hayward

Hayward Executive

$157,000

Healdsburg

Healdsburg Municipal

$30,000

Hemet

Hemet-Ryan

$30,000

Hollister

Hollister Municipal

$30,000

Hoopa

Hoopa

$20,000

Imperial

Imperial County

$69,000

Independence

Independence

$1,000

Inyo (County)

Trona

$20,000

Inyokern

Inyokern

$20,000

Jackson

Westover Field Amador County

$30,000

Kernville

Kern Valley

$20,000

King City

Mesa Del Rey

$30,000

La Verne

Brackett Field

$69,000

Lakeport

Lampson Field

$30,000

Lancaster

General Wm J Fox Airfield

$69,000

Lee Vining

Lee Vining

$1,000

Lincoln

Lincoln Regional/Karl Harder Field

$69,000

Littleriver

Little River

$30,000

Livermore

Livermore Municipal

$69,000

Lompoc

Lompoc

$30,000

Lone Pine

Lone Pine/Death Valley

$20,000

Long Beach

Long Beach /Daugherty Field/

$18,403,630

Los Angeles

Los Angeles International

$323,636,269

Los Angeles

Whiteman

$69,000

Los Banos

Los Banos Municipal

$30,000

Madera

Madera Municipal

$69,000

Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Yosemite

$1,096,783

Marina

Marina Municipal

$30,000

Mariposa

Mariposa-Yosemite

$30,000

Marysville

Yuba County

$30,000

Mendota

William Robert Johnston Municipal

$1,000

Merced

Merced Regional/Macready Field

$16,885,618

Merced

Turlock Municipal

$30,000

Modesto

Modesto City County-Harry Sham Field

$69,000

Mojave

Mojave Air and Space Port

$30,000

Montague

Siskiyou County

$30,000

Monterey

Monterey Regional

$12,664,025

Napa

Napa County

$69,000

Needles

Needles

$20,000

Novato

Gnoss Field

$69,000

Oakdale

Oakdale

$30,000

Oakland

Metropolitan Oakland International

$44,662,438

Oceano

Oceano County

$30,000

Oceanside

Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield

$30,000

Ontario

Ontario International

$22,184,140

Orland

Haigh Field

$30,000

Oroville

Oroville Municipal

$30,000

Oxnard

Oxnard

$69,000

Palm Springs

Jacqueline Cochran Regional

$69,000

Palm Springs

Palm Springs International

$11,067,877

Palmdale

Palmdale USAF Plant 42

$1,000

Palo Alto

Palo Alto

$69,000

Paso Robles

Paso Robles Municipal

$69,000

Petaluma

Petaluma Municipal

$69,000

Placerville

Placerville

$30,000

Porterville

Porterville Municipal

$30,000

Quincy

Gansner Field

$30,000

Ramona

Ramona

$69,000

Red Bluff

Red Bluff Municipal

$30,000

Redding

Benton Field

$30,000

Redding

Redding Municipal

$1,248,075

Redlands

Redlands Municipal

$30,000

Reedley

Reedley Municipal

$30,000

Rio Vista

Rio Vista Municipal

$30,000

Riverside

March ARB

$157,000

Riverside

Riverside Municipal

$69,000

Riverside (County)

French Valley

$69,000

Ruth

Ruth

$1,000

Sacramento

McClellan Airfield

$1,000

Sacramento

Sacramento Executive

$69,000

Sacramento

Sacramento International

$49,840,864

Sacramento

Sacramento Mather

$30,000

Salinas

Salinas Municipal

$69,000

San Andreas

Calaveras County-Maury Rasmussen Field

$30,000

San Bernardino

San Bernardino International

$69,000

San Carlos

San Carlos

$69,000

San Diego

Brown Field Municipal

$157,000

San Diego

Gillespie Field

$157,000

San Diego

Montgomery-Gibbs Executive

$69,000

San Diego

San Diego International

$91,221,894

San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco International

$254,780,449

San Jose

Norman Y Mineta San Jose International

$65,633,236

San Jose

Reid-Hillview of Santa Clara County

$69,000

San Luis Obispo

San Luis County Regional

$20,081,810

San Martin

San Martin

$30,000

Santa Ana

John Wayne Airport-Orange County

$44,910,254

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Municipal

$9,555,321

Santa Maria

Santa Maria Public/Capt G Allan Hancock Field

$1,094,668

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Municipal

$69,000

Santa Rosa

Charles M Schulz - Sonoma County

$19,661,086

Santa Ynez

Santa Ynez

$30,000

Shafter

Shafter-Minter Field

$30,000

Shelter Cove

Shelter Cove

$1,000

South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe

$30,000

Stockton

Stockton Metropolitan

$18,550,962

Susanville

Susanville Municipal

$30,000

Taft

Taft-Kern County

$30,000

Tehachapi

Tehachapi Municipal

$30,000

Torrance

Zamperini Field

$69,000

Tracy

Tracy Municipal

$30,000

Trinity Center

Trinity Center

$30,000

Truckee

Truckee-Tahoe

$157,000

Tulare

Mefford Field

$30,000

Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms

$20,000

Ukiah

Ukiah Municipal

$30,000

Upland

Cable

$69,000

Vacaville

Nut Tree

$69,000

Van Nuys

Van Nuys

$157,000

Victorville

Southern California Logistics

$157,000

Visalia

Sequoia Field

$20,000

Visalia

Visalia Municipal

$69,000

Wasco

Wasco-Kern County

$1,000

Watsonville

Watsonville Municipal

$69,000

Weaverville

Lonnie Pool Field/Weaverville

$1,000

Weed

Weed

$20,000

Willits

Ells Field-Willits Municipal

$30,000

Willow Creek

Dinsmore

$1,000

Willows

Willows-Glenn County

$30,000

Woodlake

Woodlake

$20,000

Yuba City

Sutter County

$30,000

 

