Feinstein Helps Secure $1 Billion for California Airports in Coronavirus Relief Bill

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced a series of federal grants that will go to airports across California. The funds were included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law last month:
“Knowing that California airports would be hard-hit by the coronavirus downturn, I worked to ensure that funds in last month’s coronavirus relief legislation would help keep those airports running. I’m pleased that more than $1 billion has been awarded to airports throughout California.
“Air travel has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic due to travel bans and stay-at-home orders. And many airports were forced to pay for screening and quarantine efforts early on in the outbreak.
“These grants will help airports recoup the costs of preventing the spread of the virus in their facilities as well as prepare for the return of travelers.
“Our airports are economic hubs that employ thousands of Californians. These grants will help them through this difficult time, and I will continue working to find ways for the federal government to help.”
California will receive approximately $1.1 billion in federal funds for airports. A breakdown of airports receiving funds is available below. More information on the federal grants for airports awarded as part of the CARES Act is available here.
|
City
|
Airport Name
|
Funding Received
|
Alturas
|
Alturas Municipal
|
$20,000
|
Alturas
|
Tulelake Municipal
|
$20,000
|
Apple Valley
|
Apple Valley
|
$30,000
|
Arcata
|
California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County
|
$18,141,626
|
Atwater
|
Castle
|
$30,000
|
Auburn
|
Auburn Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Bakersfield
|
Bakersfield Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Bakersfield
|
Meadows Field
|
$1,758,998
|
Banning
|
Banning Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Beckwourth
|
Nervino
|
$30,000
|
Big Bear City
|
Big Bear City
|
$30,000
|
Bishop
|
Bishop
|
$30,000
|
Blythe
|
Blythe
|
$20,000
|
Boonville
|
Boonville
|
$20,000
|
Borrego Springs
|
Borrego Valley
|
$20,000
|
Brawley
|
Brawley Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Bridgeport
|
Bryant Field
|
$1,000
|
Burbank
|
Bob Hope
|
$21,081,611
|
Byron
|
Byron
|
$69,000
|
Calexico
|
Calexico International
|
$30,000
|
California City
|
California City Municipal
|
$20,000
|
Camarillo
|
Camarillo
|
$157,000
|
Cameron Park
|
Cameron Park
|
$30,000
|
Carlsbad
|
McClellan-Palomar
|
$157,000
|
Cedarville
|
Cedarville
|
$1,000
|
Chester
|
Rogers Field
|
$20,000
|
Chico
|
Chico Municipal
|
$20,000
|
Chino
|
Chino
|
$157,000
|
Chowchilla
|
Chowchilla
|
$30,000
|
Cloverdale
|
Cloverdale Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Coalinga
|
New Coalinga Municipal
|
$20,000
|
Columbia
|
Columbia
|
$30,000
|
Colusa
|
Colusa County
|
$30,000
|
Compton
|
Compton/Woodley
|
$30,000
|
Concord
|
Buchanan Field
|
$1,053,806
|
Corning
|
Corning Municipal
|
$20,000
|
Corona
|
Corona Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Covelo
|
Round Valley
|
$1,000
|
Crescent City
|
Jack McNamara Field
|
$69,000
|
Daggett
|
Barstow-Daggett
|
$20,000
|
Davis
|
University
|
$30,000
|
Davis
|
Yolo County
|
$30,000
|
Delano
|
Delano Municipal
|
$20,000
|
Dorris
|
Butte Valley
|
$1,000
|
Dunsmuir
|
Dunsmuir Municipal-Mott
|
$20,000
|
El Monte
|
San Gabriel Valley
|
$69,000
|
Eureka
|
Kneeland
|
$1,000
|
Eureka
|
Murray Field
|
$30,000
|
Fall River Mills
|
Fall River Mills
|
$20,000
|
Fallbrook
|
Fallbrook Community Airpark
|
$30,000
|
Firebaugh
|
Firebaugh
|
$20,000
|
Fort Jones
|
Scott Valley
|
$30,000
|
Fortuna
|
Rohnerville
|
$20,000
|
Franklin
|
Franklin Field
|
$20,000
|
Fresno
|
Fresno Chandler Executive
|
$69,000
|
Fresno
|
Fresno Yosemite International
|
$12,935,441
|
Fullerton
|
Fullerton Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Garberville
|
Garberville
|
$20,000
|
Georgetown
|
Georgetown
|
$30,000
|
Grass Valley
|
Nevada County
|
$30,000
|
Groveland
|
Pine Mountain Lake
|
$30,000
|
Gustine
|
Gustine
|
$30,000
|
Half Moon Bay
|
Half Moon Bay
|
$30,000
|
Hanford
|
Hanford Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Happy Camp
|
Happy Camp
|
$1,000
|
Havasu Lake
|
Chemehuevi Valley
|
$20,000
|
Hawthorne
|
Jack Northrop Field/Hawthorne Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Hayfork
|
Hayfork
|
$20,000
|
Hayward
|
Hayward Executive
|
$157,000
|
Healdsburg
|
Healdsburg Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Hemet
|
Hemet-Ryan
|
$30,000
|
Hollister
|
Hollister Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Hoopa
|
Hoopa
|
$20,000
|
Imperial
|
Imperial County
|
$69,000
|
Independence
|
Independence
|
$1,000
|
Inyo (County)
|
Trona
|
$20,000
|
Inyokern
|
Inyokern
|
$20,000
|
Jackson
|
Westover Field Amador County
|
$30,000
|
Kernville
|
Kern Valley
|
$20,000
|
King City
|
Mesa Del Rey
|
$30,000
|
La Verne
|
Brackett Field
|
$69,000
|
Lakeport
|
Lampson Field
|
$30,000
|
Lancaster
|
General Wm J Fox Airfield
|
$69,000
|
Lee Vining
|
Lee Vining
|
$1,000
|
Lincoln
|
Lincoln Regional/Karl Harder Field
|
$69,000
|
Littleriver
|
Little River
|
$30,000
|
Livermore
|
Livermore Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Lompoc
|
Lompoc
|
$30,000
|
Lone Pine
|
Lone Pine/Death Valley
|
$20,000
|
Long Beach
|
Long Beach /Daugherty Field/
|
$18,403,630
|
Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles International
|
$323,636,269
|
Los Angeles
|
Whiteman
|
$69,000
|
Los Banos
|
Los Banos Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Madera
|
Madera Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Mammoth Lakes
|
Mammoth Yosemite
|
$1,096,783
|
Marina
|
Marina Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Mariposa
|
Mariposa-Yosemite
|
$30,000
|
Marysville
|
Yuba County
|
$30,000
|
Mendota
|
William Robert Johnston Municipal
|
$1,000
|
Merced
|
Merced Regional/Macready Field
|
$16,885,618
|
Merced
|
Turlock Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Modesto
|
Modesto City County-Harry Sham Field
|
$69,000
|
Mojave
|
Mojave Air and Space Port
|
$30,000
|
Montague
|
Siskiyou County
|
$30,000
|
Monterey
|
Monterey Regional
|
$12,664,025
|
Napa
|
Napa County
|
$69,000
|
Needles
|
Needles
|
$20,000
|
Novato
|
Gnoss Field
|
$69,000
|
Oakdale
|
Oakdale
|
$30,000
|
Oakland
|
Metropolitan Oakland International
|
$44,662,438
|
Oceano
|
Oceano County
|
$30,000
|
Oceanside
|
Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield
|
$30,000
|
Ontario
|
Ontario International
|
$22,184,140
|
Orland
|
Haigh Field
|
$30,000
|
Oroville
|
Oroville Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Oxnard
|
Oxnard
|
$69,000
|
Palm Springs
|
Jacqueline Cochran Regional
|
$69,000
|
Palm Springs
|
Palm Springs International
|
$11,067,877
|
Palmdale
|
Palmdale USAF Plant 42
|
$1,000
|
Palo Alto
|
Palo Alto
|
$69,000
|
Paso Robles
|
Paso Robles Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Petaluma
|
Petaluma Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Placerville
|
Placerville
|
$30,000
|
Porterville
|
Porterville Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Quincy
|
Gansner Field
|
$30,000
|
Ramona
|
Ramona
|
$69,000
|
Red Bluff
|
Red Bluff Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Redding
|
Benton Field
|
$30,000
|
Redding
|
Redding Municipal
|
$1,248,075
|
Redlands
|
Redlands Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Reedley
|
Reedley Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Rio Vista
|
Rio Vista Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Riverside
|
March ARB
|
$157,000
|
Riverside
|
Riverside Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Riverside (County)
|
French Valley
|
$69,000
|
Ruth
|
Ruth
|
$1,000
|
Sacramento
|
McClellan Airfield
|
$1,000
|
Sacramento
|
Sacramento Executive
|
$69,000
|
Sacramento
|
Sacramento International
|
$49,840,864
|
Sacramento
|
Sacramento Mather
|
$30,000
|
Salinas
|
Salinas Municipal
|
$69,000
|
San Andreas
|
Calaveras County-Maury Rasmussen Field
|
$30,000
|
San Bernardino
|
San Bernardino International
|
$69,000
|
San Carlos
|
San Carlos
|
$69,000
|
San Diego
|
Brown Field Municipal
|
$157,000
|
San Diego
|
Gillespie Field
|
$157,000
|
San Diego
|
Montgomery-Gibbs Executive
|
$69,000
|
San Diego
|
San Diego International
|
$91,221,894
|
San Francisco International Airport
|
San Francisco International
|
$254,780,449
|
San Jose
|
Norman Y Mineta San Jose International
|
$65,633,236
|
San Jose
|
Reid-Hillview of Santa Clara County
|
$69,000
|
San Luis Obispo
|
San Luis County Regional
|
$20,081,810
|
San Martin
|
San Martin
|
$30,000
|
Santa Ana
|
John Wayne Airport-Orange County
|
$44,910,254
|
Santa Barbara
|
Santa Barbara Municipal
|
$9,555,321
|
Santa Maria
|
Santa Maria Public/Capt G Allan Hancock Field
|
$1,094,668
|
Santa Monica
|
Santa Monica Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Santa Rosa
|
Charles M Schulz - Sonoma County
|
$19,661,086
|
Santa Ynez
|
Santa Ynez
|
$30,000
|
Shafter
|
Shafter-Minter Field
|
$30,000
|
Shelter Cove
|
Shelter Cove
|
$1,000
|
South Lake Tahoe
|
Lake Tahoe
|
$30,000
|
Stockton
|
Stockton Metropolitan
|
$18,550,962
|
Susanville
|
Susanville Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Taft
|
Taft-Kern County
|
$30,000
|
Tehachapi
|
Tehachapi Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Torrance
|
Zamperini Field
|
$69,000
|
Tracy
|
Tracy Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Trinity Center
|
Trinity Center
|
$30,000
|
Truckee
|
Truckee-Tahoe
|
$157,000
|
Tulare
|
Mefford Field
|
$30,000
|
Twentynine Palms
|
Twentynine Palms
|
$20,000
|
Ukiah
|
Ukiah Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Upland
|
Cable
|
$69,000
|
Vacaville
|
Nut Tree
|
$69,000
|
Van Nuys
|
Van Nuys
|
$157,000
|
Victorville
|
Southern California Logistics
|
$157,000
|
Visalia
|
Sequoia Field
|
$20,000
|
Visalia
|
Visalia Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Wasco
|
Wasco-Kern County
|
$1,000
|
Watsonville
|
Watsonville Municipal
|
$69,000
|
Weaverville
|
Lonnie Pool Field/Weaverville
|
$1,000
|
Weed
|
Weed
|
$20,000
|
Willits
|
Ells Field-Willits Municipal
|
$30,000
|
Willow Creek
|
Dinsmore
|
$1,000
|
Willows
|
Willows-Glenn County
|
$30,000
|
Woodlake
|
Woodlake
|
$20,000
|
Yuba City
|
Sutter County
|
$30,000