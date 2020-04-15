Feinstein Helps Secure $1 Billion for California Airports in Coronavirus Relief Bill

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced a series of federal grants that will go to airports across California. The funds were included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law last month:

“Knowing that California airports would be hard-hit by the coronavirus downturn, I worked to ensure that funds in last month’s coronavirus relief legislation would help keep those airports running. I’m pleased that more than $1 billion has been awarded to airports throughout California.

“Air travel has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic due to travel bans and stay-at-home orders. And many airports were forced to pay for screening and quarantine efforts early on in the outbreak.

“These grants will help airports recoup the costs of preventing the spread of the virus in their facilities as well as prepare for the return of travelers.

“Our airports are economic hubs that employ thousands of Californians. These grants will help them through this difficult time, and I will continue working to find ways for the federal government to help.”

California will receive approximately $1.1 billion in federal funds for airports. A breakdown of airports receiving funds is available below. More information on the federal grants for airports awarded as part of the CARES Act is available here.

City Airport Name Funding Received Alturas Alturas Municipal $20,000 Alturas Tulelake Municipal $20,000 Apple Valley Apple Valley $30,000 Arcata California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County $18,141,626 Atwater Castle $30,000 Auburn Auburn Municipal $30,000 Bakersfield Bakersfield Municipal $30,000 Bakersfield Meadows Field $1,758,998 Banning Banning Municipal $30,000 Beckwourth Nervino $30,000 Big Bear City Big Bear City $30,000 Bishop Bishop $30,000 Blythe Blythe $20,000 Boonville Boonville $20,000 Borrego Springs Borrego Valley $20,000 Brawley Brawley Municipal $30,000 Bridgeport Bryant Field $1,000 Burbank Bob Hope $21,081,611 Byron Byron $69,000 Calexico Calexico International $30,000 California City California City Municipal $20,000 Camarillo Camarillo $157,000 Cameron Park Cameron Park $30,000 Carlsbad McClellan-Palomar $157,000 Cedarville Cedarville $1,000 Chester Rogers Field $20,000 Chico Chico Municipal $20,000 Chino Chino $157,000 Chowchilla Chowchilla $30,000 Cloverdale Cloverdale Municipal $30,000 Coalinga New Coalinga Municipal $20,000 Columbia Columbia $30,000 Colusa Colusa County $30,000 Compton Compton/Woodley $30,000 Concord Buchanan Field $1,053,806 Corning Corning Municipal $20,000 Corona Corona Municipal $30,000 Covelo Round Valley $1,000 Crescent City Jack McNamara Field $69,000 Daggett Barstow-Daggett $20,000 Davis University $30,000 Davis Yolo County $30,000 Delano Delano Municipal $20,000 Dorris Butte Valley $1,000 Dunsmuir Dunsmuir Municipal-Mott $20,000 El Monte San Gabriel Valley $69,000 Eureka Kneeland $1,000 Eureka Murray Field $30,000 Fall River Mills Fall River Mills $20,000 Fallbrook Fallbrook Community Airpark $30,000 Firebaugh Firebaugh $20,000 Fort Jones Scott Valley $30,000 Fortuna Rohnerville $20,000 Franklin Franklin Field $20,000 Fresno Fresno Chandler Executive $69,000 Fresno Fresno Yosemite International $12,935,441 Fullerton Fullerton Municipal $69,000 Garberville Garberville $20,000 Georgetown Georgetown $30,000 Grass Valley Nevada County $30,000 Groveland Pine Mountain Lake $30,000 Gustine Gustine $30,000 Half Moon Bay Half Moon Bay $30,000 Hanford Hanford Municipal $30,000 Happy Camp Happy Camp $1,000 Havasu Lake Chemehuevi Valley $20,000 Hawthorne Jack Northrop Field/Hawthorne Municipal $69,000 Hayfork Hayfork $20,000 Hayward Hayward Executive $157,000 Healdsburg Healdsburg Municipal $30,000 Hemet Hemet-Ryan $30,000 Hollister Hollister Municipal $30,000 Hoopa Hoopa $20,000 Imperial Imperial County $69,000 Independence Independence $1,000 Inyo (County) Trona $20,000 Inyokern Inyokern $20,000 Jackson Westover Field Amador County $30,000 Kernville Kern Valley $20,000 King City Mesa Del Rey $30,000 La Verne Brackett Field $69,000 Lakeport Lampson Field $30,000 Lancaster General Wm J Fox Airfield $69,000 Lee Vining Lee Vining $1,000 Lincoln Lincoln Regional/Karl Harder Field $69,000 Littleriver Little River $30,000 Livermore Livermore Municipal $69,000 Lompoc Lompoc $30,000 Lone Pine Lone Pine/Death Valley $20,000 Long Beach Long Beach /Daugherty Field/ $18,403,630 Los Angeles Los Angeles International $323,636,269 Los Angeles Whiteman $69,000 Los Banos Los Banos Municipal $30,000 Madera Madera Municipal $69,000 Mammoth Lakes Mammoth Yosemite $1,096,783 Marina Marina Municipal $30,000 Mariposa Mariposa-Yosemite $30,000 Marysville Yuba County $30,000 Mendota William Robert Johnston Municipal $1,000 Merced Merced Regional/Macready Field $16,885,618 Merced Turlock Municipal $30,000 Modesto Modesto City County-Harry Sham Field $69,000 Mojave Mojave Air and Space Port $30,000 Montague Siskiyou County $30,000 Monterey Monterey Regional $12,664,025 Napa Napa County $69,000 Needles Needles $20,000 Novato Gnoss Field $69,000 Oakdale Oakdale $30,000 Oakland Metropolitan Oakland International $44,662,438 Oceano Oceano County $30,000 Oceanside Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield $30,000 Ontario Ontario International $22,184,140 Orland Haigh Field $30,000 Oroville Oroville Municipal $30,000 Oxnard Oxnard $69,000 Palm Springs Jacqueline Cochran Regional $69,000 Palm Springs Palm Springs International $11,067,877 Palmdale Palmdale USAF Plant 42 $1,000 Palo Alto Palo Alto $69,000 Paso Robles Paso Robles Municipal $69,000 Petaluma Petaluma Municipal $69,000 Placerville Placerville $30,000 Porterville Porterville Municipal $30,000 Quincy Gansner Field $30,000 Ramona Ramona $69,000 Red Bluff Red Bluff Municipal $30,000 Redding Benton Field $30,000 Redding Redding Municipal $1,248,075 Redlands Redlands Municipal $30,000 Reedley Reedley Municipal $30,000 Rio Vista Rio Vista Municipal $30,000 Riverside March ARB $157,000 Riverside Riverside Municipal $69,000 Riverside (County) French Valley $69,000 Ruth Ruth $1,000 Sacramento McClellan Airfield $1,000 Sacramento Sacramento Executive $69,000 Sacramento Sacramento International $49,840,864 Sacramento Sacramento Mather $30,000 Salinas Salinas Municipal $69,000 San Andreas Calaveras County-Maury Rasmussen Field $30,000 San Bernardino San Bernardino International $69,000 San Carlos San Carlos $69,000 San Diego Brown Field Municipal $157,000 San Diego Gillespie Field $157,000 San Diego Montgomery-Gibbs Executive $69,000 San Diego San Diego International $91,221,894 San Francisco International Airport San Francisco International $254,780,449 San Jose Norman Y Mineta San Jose International $65,633,236 San Jose Reid-Hillview of Santa Clara County $69,000 San Luis Obispo San Luis County Regional $20,081,810 San Martin San Martin $30,000 Santa Ana John Wayne Airport-Orange County $44,910,254 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Municipal $9,555,321 Santa Maria Santa Maria Public/Capt G Allan Hancock Field $1,094,668 Santa Monica Santa Monica Municipal $69,000 Santa Rosa Charles M Schulz - Sonoma County $19,661,086 Santa Ynez Santa Ynez $30,000 Shafter Shafter-Minter Field $30,000 Shelter Cove Shelter Cove $1,000 South Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe $30,000 Stockton Stockton Metropolitan $18,550,962 Susanville Susanville Municipal $30,000 Taft Taft-Kern County $30,000 Tehachapi Tehachapi Municipal $30,000 Torrance Zamperini Field $69,000 Tracy Tracy Municipal $30,000 Trinity Center Trinity Center $30,000 Truckee Truckee-Tahoe $157,000 Tulare Mefford Field $30,000 Twentynine Palms Twentynine Palms $20,000 Ukiah Ukiah Municipal $30,000 Upland Cable $69,000 Vacaville Nut Tree $69,000 Van Nuys Van Nuys $157,000 Victorville Southern California Logistics $157,000 Visalia Sequoia Field $20,000 Visalia Visalia Municipal $69,000 Wasco Wasco-Kern County $1,000 Watsonville Watsonville Municipal $69,000 Weaverville Lonnie Pool Field/Weaverville $1,000 Weed Weed $20,000 Willits Ells Field-Willits Municipal $30,000 Willow Creek Dinsmore $1,000 Willows Willows-Glenn County $30,000 Woodlake Woodlake $20,000 Yuba City Sutter County $30,000

