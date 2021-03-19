Feinstein Statement on Filibuster Reform

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s proposal that the Senate should consider reforming filibuster rules:

“There are many significant issues Congress needs to address. Just this week we saw a union of gun violence, violence against women and hate crimes in the tragic shootings in Atlanta.

“I have tried for years to pass legislation in these areas. This month the House passed bills to improve background checks for gun purchases and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, among other key legislation. Ideally the Senate can reach bipartisan agreement on those issues, as well as on a voting rights bill. But if that proves impossible and Republicans continue to abuse the filibuster by requiring cloture votes, I’m open to changing the way the Senate filibuster rules are used.

“President Biden this week suggested returning to a talking filibuster so opponents of a bill must speak on the Senate floor and explain their opposition. That is an idea worth discussing. I don’t want to turn away from Senate traditions, but I also don’t believe one party should be able to prevent votes on important bills by abusing the filibuster.”

