Feinstein Announces Change: Peace Corps Volunteers Now Eligible for Unemployment Benefits

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced that the Department of Labor will make Peace Corps volunteers whose service was cut short by the coronavirus eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that Congress created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Earlier this month, Senator Feinstein joined Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to introduce bipartisan legislation ensuring Peace Corps volunteers could access unemployment insurance.

“I’m pleased the Department of Labor has made Peace Corps volunteers whose service was cut short due to the coronavirus eligible for unemployment benefits.

“I called for this change because of the commitment these volunteers make to serve their country and the disruption this pandemic has caused to their ability to serve.

“This year, California sent more than twice as many volunteers to serve in the Peace Corps as any other state, so I expect this change will help many Californians. Coronavirus has upended the lives of Peace Corps volunteers just like it has every other American, and I hope access to this program will provide some much-needed relief.”

###