Feinstein, Padilla Support Confirmation of Robert Huie to California Federal Bench

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Robert Huie to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California:

“Robert Huie is a well-qualified attorney who has demonstrated his commitment to public service throughout his career. He has a breadth of professional and life experience, including at the Department of Justice and as a lawyer in private practice. We are confident he will be a strong addition to the federal bench in California.

“We are pleased the Senate has confirmed him and will continue working with President Biden and our Senate colleagues to fill the few remaining vacancies on California’s federal courts.”

Robert Steven Huie: Nominee for the United States District Court for the Southern District of California

Robert Steven Huie has been an attorney at Jones Day since 2020. From 2008 to 2020, Mr. Huie served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. From 2015 to 2018, Mr. Huie served as a legal advisor to the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training. Mr. Huie worked as a civil litigator at Latham & Watkins from 2004 to 2008 and as an attorney at Wiggin and Dana from 2002 to 2003. Mr. Huie served as a law clerk for Judge José A. Cabranes on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Huie received his J.D. from Yale Law School in 2002 and his B.A. from Calvin College in 1998.

