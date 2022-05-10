Feinstein Supports Additional Ukraine Funding

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Biden administration’s request for additional funding to support Ukraine in its war against Russia:

“The United States is proud to stand by the people of Ukraine as they fight off a needless war of aggression started by Vladimir Putin. I fully support the Biden administration’s request for additional emergency aid to provide Ukraine the defensive weapons it needs to protect itself and the economic and humanitarian support to safeguard its citizens.

“Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, spoke to a group of Democratic senators today and laid out her nation’s desperate need for aid. The suffering and loss of life in Ukraine is heartbreaking and we must do more to support these brave people.

“These funds are critical to support the people of Ukraine and defend democracy in Europe. With this vote, Congress will provide additional military support for Ukraine, help stabilize Ukraine’s economy and provide much-needed humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered nation.

“Quickly approving these funds will provide critical military equipment to Ukrainians as well as food and supplies for millions of refugees who have been forced to flee their homes.

“This is not only the largest war fought in Europe since World War II, it’s also a refugee crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen in generations. The impact on Europe will continue for many years and we must stand beside Ukraine and our European allies during this crisis and beyond.”

Funding breakdown:

$23.7 billion in military and security aid, including funds to replace U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine and bolster allies in the region.

$8.8 billion for the Economic Support Fund.

$5.2 billion to alleviate food shortages in Ukraine and elsewhere that have been exacerbated by the conflict.

$350 million to provide general humanitarian support for Ukrainian refugees.

$900 million to help refugees from Ukraine in the United States.

###