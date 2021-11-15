Feinstein Statement on Leahy Retirement Announcement

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) announced he will not seek reelection:

“Pat Leahy is one of the longest serving senators in the nation’s history. He has been a champion for the state of Vermont and a vocal leader in Senate.

“I have served with Pat for almost 30 years on the Senate Judiciary and Appropriations committees, long enough to be witness to his integrity and strength of purpose. He will be remembered as one of Vermont’s finest U.S. senators.

“I look forward to working closely with him over the next year on the many priorities we share.”

###