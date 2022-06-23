Feinstein Supports FDA Decision to Halt Sale of Juul E-Cigarettes

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement supporting the Biden administration’s decision to halt the sale of Juul e-cigarettes:

“I fully support the Biden administration’s decision to remove Juul e-cigarettes from the market. These e-cigarettes are a big reason why so many young people have started vaping, an entry point to smoking traditional cigarettes and a lifetime nicotine addiction.

“This is only one step, however. I continue to believe we need a comprehensive ban on all flavored e-cigarette products, including menthol-flavored products, which are too often marketed to children and communities of color. It’s past time we take these products off the market permanently to protect future generations from nicotine addiction.”

Background:

The government funding bill that was enacted in March 2022 included a Feinstein-supported provision granting the Food and Drug Administration authority to regulate synthetic nicotine.

This was a key step to strengthen regulations over tobacco products and combat the dangerous youth vaping crisis. The FDA previously lacked authority to regulate synthetic nicotine products such as oral nicotine pouches and flavored e-cigarettes because synthetic nicotine falls outside the agency’s statutory definition of “tobacco product.”

The Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act, a bill authored by Senators Feinstein and John Cornyn, was signed into law in 2020.

The law mandates that e-cigarettes receive the same strong safeguards already in place for traditional cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, including mandatory age verification by online e-cigarette sellers before shipment, properly labeled packages showing they contain e-cigarettes and a second round of age verification upon delivery, including an adult’s signature.

###