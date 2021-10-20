Feinstein, Daines Introduce Bipartisan Senate Resolution Honoring Wildland Firefighters, First Responders

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) today to introduce a bipartisan Senate resolution to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of wildland firefighters and first responders.

“More than 16,000 firefighters have battled blazes across the West this year, and they deserve our great appreciation," Feinstein said. "These brave women and men put their lives at risk to protect our communities, and I thank every one of them for their work. As the climate warms and forests dry out, these fires will continue to grow more destructive and more deadly. We must do all we can to support our firefighters working on the front lines."

“This year Montana faced another terrible wildfire season, and firefighters and first responders across the Treasure State selflessly put their lives on the line to protect Montana families, homes and communities,” Daines said. “It’s an honor to recognize our Montana heroes who risk their lives to keep Montanans safe.”

Read the resolution here.

