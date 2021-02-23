Feinstein Supports Confirmation of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after voting to confirm Secretary Tom Vilsack to again serve as the Secretary of Agriculture:

“Secretary Vilsack’s confirmation is good news for California, the largest agriculture state in the country. He understands the role USDA plays in supporting our farmers and is well-versed in all aspects of agriculture thanks to his years of service as President Obama’s Secretary of Agriculture.

“From hundreds of different specialty crops to an increased emphasis on organic and sustainable farming, California’s agriculture needs are as diverse as the crops we grow. Thanks to his years of experience, Secretary Vilsack is ready to immediately address those challenges.

“Secretary Vilsack also understands that climate change is driving many of the problems facing our growers and that farmers and landowners must play a leading role in confronting that crisis. He also knows that USDA must work to improve the health of our forests to reduce the threat of wildfire.

“And in the face of rising food insecurity due to the pandemic, Secretary Vilsack is ready to re-emphasize the department’s role in feeding people, a focus that seems to have been lost in recent years. He has also been a strong advocate for our frontline workers in the food and agricultural industries, and the need to protect them from COVID due to the essential nature of their work.

“Few individuals are better suited for the task at hand. I look forward to working with Secretary Vilsack on these and other issues facing our agriculture communities.”

