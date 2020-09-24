Feinstein: Trump Comments on Peaceful Transfer of Power Highlight Importance of Supreme Court Vacancy

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on President Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power:

“President Trump’s unwillingness to commit to a peaceful transfer of power highlights exactly what is at stake for our democracy with this Supreme Court vacancy.

“The president said he’ll need a conservative court to deliver his reelection. And Senate Republicans are enabling him by rushing a nominee through before Election Day.

“That is why we must delay filling Justice Ginsburg’s seat until the American people have spoken in the November election. A Supreme Court nominee has never been nominated and confirmed this close to an election.

“Every president who held office before President Trump has peacefully transferred power to his successor. It’s unbelievable this president won’t commit to the same.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy. The suggestion that a leader won’t peaceably leave office is something we expect from dictators, not an American president.”

