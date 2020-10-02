Feinstein Statement on President Trump

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the announcement that President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Medical Center:

“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady as they receive medical attention for COVID-19.

“This virus recognizes no political party and should be a time for us to look past politics. I’m sure all Americans join me in wishing the President, the First Lady and everyone who is suffering from this awful disease a speedy recovery.

“COVID-19 is a serious virus and I urge everyone to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and physically distancing to prevent its further spread. We’ll make it through this pandemic, but only if we all do our part.”

###