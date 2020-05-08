Feinstein on April Jobs Report

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the April jobs report, which said the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent last month, the highest level since the Great Depression:

“News that the nation’s unemployment stands at 14.7 percent confirms what we already believed: We’re in a huge economic downturn brought about by this global pandemic.

“The problem is made worse by the fact that to fight the disease, we have to physically distance and stay at home, which causes economic output to suffer. But that’s the only way we’ll succeed in decreasing new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Simply put, the economy will recover only when the disease is under control. That will require, among many things, a massive national testing and tracing strategy and a laser-like focus on vaccine development to give Americans confidence that they can slowly return to normal activities.

“Until then, Congress needs to continue to support economic relief programs to help families, businesses and local governments stay afloat. Moving too quickly to reopen the country without proper safeguards will only make the situation worse.”

###