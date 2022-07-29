Feinstein Calls for Permanent Halt of Patient Transfers at Laguna Honda Hospital

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to temporarily suspend the transfer of patients from Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center after patients died soon after being transferred from the facility:

“CMS has temporarily halted transfers from Laguna Honda Hospital after patients died immediately after being transferred from the facility. I hope CMS will use this time to work with Laguna Honda Hospital as it makes necessary improvements to rejoin the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

“San Francisco can’t afford to lose this invaluable safety net. Laguna Honda Hospital cares for many of our city’s most vulnerable patients. The hospital provides services for hundreds of patients, many of whom have no other options.

“If CMS does not reverse its decision, these patients would again be put at risk as they’re transferred to other facilities. This is particularly concerning after some patients were reportedly sent to homeless shelters ill-equipped to provide the necessary medical services.

“We can’t allow this that happen. CMS must work with San Francisco to make the necessary corrections to keep these patients at Laguna Honda Hospital.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein in May called on Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to reverse CMS’s decision to terminate Laguna Honda Hospital’s participation in Medicare and Medicaid programs and force the relocation of its vulnerable patients. That letter can be read here .

