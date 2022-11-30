Feinstein Statement on Death of Jiang Zemin

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Jiang Zemin:

“Jiang Zemin was a transformative leader in China and I was happy for the opportunity to maintain an open channel of communication with him. I continue to believe face-to-face communication and relationships with Chinese leaders are critical to managing this important international relationship.

“I knew Jiang Zemin when I was mayor of San Francisco and he was mayor of Shanghai and our two cities were sister cities. He showed himself to be an intelligent and joyful man, and I wasn't surprised when he later became president of China.

“Zemin did much to open the Chinese economy and lift millions out of poverty. While the U.S. relationship with China’s leaders will always be complex, I enjoyed the opportunity to build a relationship with him and engage in a frank and respectful dialogue.”

