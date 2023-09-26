Feinstein Applauds FCC Decision to Restore Net Neutrality Rules

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Federal Communications Commission announced it would seek to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules:

“The FCC decision to hold a vote to restore net neutrality rules is a win for all Americans. Restoring net neutrality will help level the playing field for everyone, preventing companies from discriminating or driving up costs to access websites.

“Internet access is no longer a luxury, but rather an essential component of modern life. Americans need equal access to the internet, not just those websites that pay for a competitive advantage.

“I applaud the FCC’s efforts and encourage them to continue to promote a free and open internet for all.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein, along with 26 other senators, yesterday called on the FCC to restore the Obama-era net neutrality rules.





She repeatedly opposed efforts by the FCC during the Trump administration to roll back net neutrality protections, including cosponsoring legislation to block the rollback in 2018.

