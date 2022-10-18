Feinstein, Padilla Applaud First Offshore Wind Energy Lease Sale Off West Coast

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Biden administration announced it will hold an offshore wind energy lease sale on December 6 for areas off the coast of Central and Northern California, the first offshore wind lease sale off the West Coast:

“The Biden administration’s announcement of the first offshore wind energy lease sale for the West Coast marks the beginning of a new day for California and will be essential to reaching our goal of 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2045.

“The nearly 375,000 acres available could produce 4.5 gigawatts of clean energy, enough to power more than 1.5 million homes and generate thousands of jobs while combating the increasingly devastating effects of climate change.

“We’re pleased to see the Biden administration has prioritized increases in the domestic offshore wind workforce and early engagement with neighboring communities. Developing offshore wind is a critical part of California’s clean energy future, and if designed with the needs of local communities in mind, can address climate change while minimizing harm to our natural resources.

“These lease sales are a major milestone in our energy transition, and we look forward to working with President Biden and his administration to develop more clean energy projects in California.”

Background

Senators Feinstein and Padilla last month called on the Biden administration to prioritize consultation with California coastal communities near the offshore wind energy lease sale.

