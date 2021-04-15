Feinstein Supports Vanita Gupta Nomination to be Associate Attorney General

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement in support of Vanita Gupta to be the Associate Attorney General:

“Vanita Gupta is an extremely qualified nominee to be Associate Attorney General, and I’m proud to support her nomination.

“She previously served as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division during the Obama administration. In that role, she worked to advance criminal justice reform, oversaw the prosecution of hate crimes and combated employment and housing discrimination.

“Gupta was also a civil-rights litigator at the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. During that time, she won an important settlement in a Texas case to protect the rights of children in immigration detention centers.

“Her nomination is also supported by law enforcement groups like the Fraternal Order of Police, Major Cities Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Gupta has dedicated her career to ensuring the justice system treats everyone fairly and humanely. It’s that commitment to equality that we need at the Justice Department.”

