Feinstein: Supreme Court’s LGBT Ruling ‘Victory for Equality’

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision preventing employers from firing LBGT employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity:

“The Supreme Court ruled today that LGBT workers cannot be fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. This is a long overdue victory for equality.

“Everyone should be treated with dignity. LGBT employees shouldn’t be afraid of losing their jobs simply based on who they are. Today’s ruling means that right will be protected for all Americans.

“As we celebrate Pride Month, we must remember that the fight for equality continues. Just today, thousands of advocates are gathering nationwide in support of black transgender women and men following the brutal murders of Dominique ‘Rem’mie’ Fells and Riah Milton last week.

“Majority Leader McConnell should immediately bring the Equality Act to the Senate floor for a vote. This bill, which was already passed by the House, would amend the Civil Rights Act to strengthen protections for LGBT Americans in all aspects of their lives, including health care, education and housing.”

