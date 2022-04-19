California Members of Congress to ATF: Enforce Glock Switch Ban

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla and Representatives Doris Matsui, John Garamendi, Mike Thompson and Ami Bera (all D-Calif.) today called on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to explain what steps it’s taking to enforce the ban of illegal machine gun converters, commonly known as “glock switches,” after a gunman reportedly used one in a shooting that killed six people and wounded twelve more in Sacramento, Calif.

“As you know, these devices are illegal under current law. ATF has made considerable efforts to help remove these dangerous devices from internet platforms and from distribution to the public,” the members wrote. “However, as seen in the Sacramento shooting, these converters remain a threat to the public. In light of this tragic incident, we would like a written response detailing ATF’s efforts to limit access to ‘glock switches’ or any device with a similar purpose and any relevant data on the distribution of these dangerous converters.”

April 19, 2022

Mr. Marvin Richardson

Acting Director

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

99 New York Avenue, NE

Washington, DC 20226

Dear Acting Director Richardson:

This letter is to request additional information concerning illegal machine gun converters, commonly known as “glock switches.”

On Sunday, April 3, the nation woke up to yet another tragic mass shooting in Sacramento, California. At least six were killed and twelve were wounded. This is just one of the latest events in an epidemic of gun violence that continues to plague our country. We commend the Sacramento Police Department for its diligent efforts to investigate the details of the shooting, and appreciate the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) serving as a resource immediately after the shooting. While details surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, law enforcement have found indications that the shooters used a “glock switch” to convert a stolen handgun into a fully functioning machine gun.

As you know, these devices are illegal under current law. ATF has made considerable efforts to help remove these dangerous devices from internet platforms and from distribution to the public. However, as seen in the Sacramento shooting, these converters remain a threat to the public. In light of this tragic incident, we would like a written response detailing ATF’s efforts to limit access to “glock switches” or any device with a similar purpose and any relevant data on the distribution of these dangerous converters. In addition, we request that your relevant staff provide a staff-level briefing to specifically describe and answer questions about ATF’s action to stop the distribution and confiscate illegal firearm converters. We ask that ATF provide the above information and a formal staff-level briefing no later than May 19, 2022.

We are encouraged by ATF’s efforts to help stop these dangerous devices but it is clear more must be done. We are deeply saddened by the shooting in Sacramento and hope to stop any further loss of life by addressing this issue.

Thank you in advance for your prompt attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

Alex Padilla

United States Senator

Doris Matsui

Member of Congress

John Garamendi

Member of Congress

Mike Thompson

Member of Congress

Ami Bera

Member of Congress

