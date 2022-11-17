Feinstein Statement on Pelosi Leadership Decision

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Speaker Pelosi’s decision to step away from House leadership:

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision to step aside as House Democratic leader is personally very difficult for me because she has done so much good for the country and for the progress of women. She has been an amazing Speaker and her leadership will be greatly missed, especially in our shared home of San Francisco.

“I feel very close to the Pelosi family, including her husband Paul and their wonderful children. I know they’re all so proud of her.

“Nancy has served in House Democratic leadership for more than two decades. She led the party through ups and downs – wars, impeachments and an insurrection but also historic legislative victories like the Affordable Care Act and the Inflation Reduction Act that continue to shape the future of our nation.

“I’m proud to call Nancy a friend and look forward to continuing to work with her, both here in Congress and back home.”

