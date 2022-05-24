Feinstein Statement on Uvalde School Shooting

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after more than a dozen children were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas:

“Another day, another mass shooting, and more silence from the gun lobby and Republicans who refuse to allow any gun safety reforms to occur.

“Uvalde, Texas, is the latest on the heartbreaking list of mass shootings. Reports that 14 elementary school students and a teacher have been murdered are beyond tragic. I’m just speechless at the evil that is running rampant, and behind all of these acts is a firearm.

“So far this year – and we’re not even at the end of May – there have been more than 200 mass shootings leaving more than 230 dead and more than 840 injured.

“After every shooting, I ask how many deaths is too many? And after every mass shooting, the news recedes as Republicans refuse to budge, refuse to take any action to limit these deaths.

“Our gun laws are so lax, we don’t even require basic background checks for guns bought online, at gun shows or from private sellers. We can’t even keep guns out of the hands of children. We have to act or more and more people will continue to die.”

###