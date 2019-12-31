Feinstein on Embassy Attack in Iraq

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad:

“I am deeply concerned by the breach of our embassy in Baghdad. I have followed the situation closely; the American presence in Baghdad is based on the Iraqi government and security forces’ ability and willingness to ensure the safety of our personnel there. This is a crucial test, and we will carefully evaluate the security situation in the coming days.”

###