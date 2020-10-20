Feinstein: San Francisco COVID-19 Response Model for Big Cities

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases and San Francisco’s move to the least-restrictive tier in the state reopening framework:

“Even as cities and states around the country are once again seeing increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Governor Newsom today announced that San Francisco County has been moved to the lowest risk tier in the state’s reopening framework.

“For one of the biggest cities by population density in this country to have such success shows that we can get this virus under control, but only if everyone plays their part. And in the case of San Francisco, it also shows the vital importance of a coordinated health care system and well-established respect for public health experts.

“When I was mayor of San Francisco in the 1980s amid the AIDS epidemic, we worked to foster collaboration between public and private health systems as well as with UCSF and their medical team. Those relationships have clearly been lasting ones and San Francisco has been able to rely on them again now that we find ourselves fighting the spread of another epidemic.

“Moreover, we let science, data and public health officials guide our response to that crisis, not politics. As a result San Franciscans developed, and have maintained, a culture of trust and respect for these officials and their guidance for combatting the spread of disease in our city.

“To San Francisco I offer my congratulations, but this is no time for complacency. Keep up the good work, keep wearing masks, staying physically distanced and avoiding big gatherings. This fall and winter will post another tough test, but we can do this.”

