Feinstein on Final Day of House Managers’ Impeachment Presentation

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Senate impeachment trial:

“The House impeachment managers today will wrap up their presentation on two articles of impeachment. So far I believe their case has been detailed and factual.

“On Wednesday we heard an overview of the articles of impeachment as well as an impassioned argument for why the Senate needs access to documents and witness testimony that have so far been withheld by the White House.

“On Thursday, the managers focused on the first article of impeachment, the president’s abuse of power. The argument ranged from President Trump’s quid pro quo call with Ukrainian President Zelensky to debunking the conspiracy theory that President Biden did anything wrong in Ukraine.

“And today we’re hearing about the second article of impeachment, that President Trump obstructed Congress’ investigation into his actions. The managers are presenting the case that the president himself blocked the release of documents and prohibited witnesses from testifying.

“I believe all seven managers have been factual and compelling and want to thank Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Hakeem Jeffries, Zoe Lofgren, Val Demings, Sylvia Garcia and Jason Crow for an admirable job in a difficult situation.

“Starting tomorrow we’ll hear from the president’s defense team, then senators will have the opportunity to ask questions and hopefully hear from firsthand witnesses including Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton.

“I believe Americans are paying attention to this significant event in our nation’s history. It’s a momentous and sobering occasion, and the Senate should do its level best to reach an objective, fact-based decision upon its conclusion.”

