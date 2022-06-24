Feinstein: Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade Devalues Women

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade:

“Today is a dark day for our country. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the conservative majority on this Supreme Court has declared that women no longer have the right to control their own bodies. This decision is an outrage for the women of this nation and will have catastrophic consequences for generations.

“The effects will be far-reaching: Half the women in this country live in states that will outlaw abortions, meaning they will lose all access to safe reproductive health care. And lower-income women who can’t travel for abortion care will bear the brunt of the harm.

“Make no mistake, some women will die because of this decision – whether through unsafe and unregulated abortions, a lack of access to medically necessary lifesaving abortions, or suicide. I remember those dark days, passing a plate in college to collect money for a classmate to go to Mexico for an abortion. This court has returned us to that shameful past.

“Roe has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years. Three generations of women have known this right, which has now been overturned by a handful of conservative judges. The next generation of women will have fewer rights than their parents. It’s a major backward move for this nation.

“The only option is for Congress to pass a law to restore women’s reproduction rights and ensure control over their own health care. Anything short of that devalues the lives of women and signals they can’t be trusted to make decisions about their own bodies.”

###