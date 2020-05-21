Feinstein, Durbin, Duckworth Resolution Establishes ‘National Gun Violence Awareness Day’

Washington – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and a group of their colleagues to introduce a resolution in the Senate establishing June 5, 2020, as “National Gun Violence Awareness Day” and designating June as “National Gun Violence Awareness Month.”

Every day in the United States, an average of 300 men, women and children are shot, nearly one-third of them fatally. Designating a day to bring attention to the issue of gun violence honors the thousands of Americans who are victims of gun violence every year, including Hadiya Pendleton who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, on January 29, 2013. Hadiya would have celebrated her 23rd birthday this June. The resolution also urges citizens and community leaders to concentrate heightened attention on gun violence during the month of June, when gun violence typically spikes at the start of the summer months, and to work together to make our communities safer.

In addition to Feinstein, Durbin and Duckworth, the resolution is also cosponsored by Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii).

Gun violence is an issue that affects communities in every state across the country. Each year, more than 37,500 people in America are killed and 73,300 are injured by gunfire.

A copy of today’s resolution is available here.

