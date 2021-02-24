Feinstein Supports Granholm Nomination to be Energy Secretary

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), chairman of the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee, issued the following statement on Governor Jennifer Granholm’s nomination to be Secretary of the Department of Energy:

“I can think of no one better than Governor Granholm to be Energy Secretary during this transformative period for our country. The Department of Energy is critical to solving the major challenges before our country, including energy independence, the shift to renewables and clean energy, and addressing climate change, and she is ready to lead those efforts.

“During her tenure as governor, she led Michigan through the tumultuous years of the 2008 financial crisis and the resulting bailout of the auto industry. She shepherded more than $1 billion in federal funding to her state to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries. She diversified Michigan’s energy portfolio and signed into law the state’s first renewable energy standard.

“Governor Granholm has spent her career – both inside and outside of public office – as a steadfast advocate for clean energy, and I have no doubt she will bring the same passion to this new role.

“I look forward to working with her to fund clean energy programs, confront climate change and fulfill the energy and water infrastructure needs of California and our country.”

