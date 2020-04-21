Feinstein: Social Distancing Measures Working, California Must Stay the Course

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on steps being taken in California to limit the spread of the coronavirus:

“While California is still seeing more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day, the daily rate of new infections is declining. Social distancing and the governor’s stay-at-home order are working.

“Public health experts have made clear that these are the measures we must take to avoid even worse outcomes from this pandemic. If we can do it with a state as big and diverse as ours, then every state can do it.

“Governor Newsom was correct over the weekend when he said about reopening the state, ‘We are going to do the right thing –not judge by politics, not judge by protests, but by science.’

“We need to stay the course until there is solid evidence that we no longer need these stay-at-home orders and reopening will not put more lives in danger. Social distancing is difficult, but it’s also saving lives.”

California new cases and deaths in the last week:

April 20: 645 new cases 42 deaths

April 19: 1,370 new cases 94 deaths

April 18 1,435 new cases 87 deaths

April 17: 1,346 new cases 95 deaths

April 16: 1,758 new cases 69 deaths

April 15: 1,086 new cases 63 deaths

April 14: 990 new cases 71 deaths

April 13: 554 new cases 36 deaths

April 12: 1,179 new cases 42 deaths

