Feinstein Announces Supreme Court Nomination Witnesses

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced the witnesses invited by the committee Democrats for ThurWashington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced the witnesses invited by the committee Democrats for Thursday’s Supreme Court nomination hearing:

Stacy Staggs, a mother of 7-year old twins. Stacy’s twins have multiple pre-existing conditions due to their premature birth and rely on the Affordable Care Act’s protections. Stacy works with Little Lobbyists, a nonprofit started by families with children who have complex medical needs. Stacy will discuss the devastating effects on her family if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act.





a mother of 7-year old twins. Stacy’s twins have multiple pre-existing conditions due to their premature birth and rely on the protections. Stacy works with Little Lobbyists, a nonprofit started by families with children who have complex medical needs. Stacy will discuss the devastating effects on her family if the Supreme Court overturns the Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and CEO of Care Free Medical, a nonprofit clinic. Dr. Bhatti will discuss the harm to his patients if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act.





a family physician and CEO of Care Free Medical, a nonprofit clinic. Dr. Bhatti will discuss the harm to his patients if the Supreme Court overturns the Crystal Good , fought for her right to obtain an abortion at age 16. Crystal will speak about the importance of reproductive rights and justice.





, fought for her right to obtain an abortion at age 16. Crystal will speak about the importance of reproductive rights and justice. Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Kristen will speak about the importance of voting rights and other civil rights protected by the Constitution and federal law.

###