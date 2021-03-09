Feinstein Statement on Four-Star General Nominees Van Ovost and Richardson

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s nomination of Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson to four-star combatant commands:

“I offer my congratulations to Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, both of whom have been nominated to four-star combatant commands.

“Among the 43 four-star generals and admirals in our military today, there is just one woman, Gen. Van Ovost. If confirmed, Lt. Gen. Richardson will be the second. It remains a small number, but is a sign the military is slowly catching up with the nation in recognizing the importance of having women in leadership positions. It’s unfortunate these nominations were delayed near the end of the Trump administration over fears they would be unfairly rejected, but I’m pleased that President Biden, who makes decisions on merit, is now their commander in chief.

“I traveled to China and Taiwan with Lt. Gen. Richardson in 2010 and have followed her career since. I know her to be a smart, capable and very effective member of our armed forces. She’s just the kind of leader we need in our military. To both these strong women, I’m sure the Senate will act quickly on your confirmations, and we look forward to seeing more great things from you.”

