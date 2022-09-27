Feinstein, Van Hollen, Brown, Colleagues Urge Biden to Fill Leadership Posts at Social Security Administration

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and a group of their colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden, urging him to nominate a commissioner and deputy commissioner to serve at the Social Security Administration. The Social Security Administration has been without permanent leadership for over a year, making it difficult to address longstanding challenges that the agency faces in providing service to Americans who rely on these benefits.

In addition to Feinstein, Van Hollen and Brown, the letter was also signed by Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

Dear President Biden,

We write today to urge the nomination of a Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to serve as Senate-confirmed leaders for the Social Security Administration (SSA) and carry out the responsibilities of the agency.

Today Social Security covers over 179 million workers, and over 70 million people receive monthly Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits. More than one out of every six U.S. residents collects Social Security benefits and older Americans make up about four out of every five beneficiaries. Recent U.S. Census Bureau reports show that Social Security provides over half of the income for older adults, and nearly all of their income for one in four older adults. Social Security continues to be one of the largest anti-poverty programs in the country, lifting over 22 million Americans out of poverty.

The Social Security Commissioner is directly responsible for all programs administered by the agency, including state-administered programs directed by SSA. Nominating and confirming a permanent Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner would provide accountable leadership to the agency and reassure the public of SSA’s commitment to supporting the vulnerable populations that rely on its programs.

The Social Security Administration’s longstanding labor-management problems worsened under the prior Administration. Under prior leadership, SSA was among the most hostile agencies in the federal government in the way it chose to implement the since-repealed anti-union executive orders from 2018. Employee satisfaction is falling at SSA, and SSA employees report feelings of exhaustion at among the highest rates of any federal agency. Permanent, Senate-confirmed leadership at the agency will help improve this longstanding challenge for the agency and its employees.

Thank you for your unwavering focus on ensuring the financial security and well-being of all Americans, including the millions who receive support from Social Security. We look forward to considering your nominees for Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, and working together to improve overall service at the Social Security Administration for the millions of beneficiaries and those who use SSA’s services.

