Feinstein Statement on Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the video of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting:

“The video released yesterday of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is horrifying.

“It shows two white men pursuing a young, unarmed black man who was jogging through a neighborhood in Brunswick, Ga. They then shot him multiple times with a shotgun, killing him.

“It’s the right decision to refer this case to a grand jury for criminal charges. It certainly appears that Arbery was killed in cold blood, a reprehensible hate crime with no explanation. There must be a full investigation.”

###