Feinstein: Administration’s Proposed Standards Violate Fuel Economy Law

“President Obama set fuel economy standards that would reach more than 50 mpg by 2025, and the nation has been on track to meet that goal.

“Now we’re learning the Trump administration plans to drastically slash those numbers by raising standards by only 1.5 percent per year, leading to the radically lower standard of 40 mpg by 2030 – 10 mpg less and five years longer.

“This not only violates the Ten-in-Ten Fuel Economy Act, the historic law we passed in 2006 that requires fuel economy standards to be as strong as feasible. It also flies in the face of logic as we continue to see more and more harmful effects of global warming.

“Sticking to the Obama standards would mean cars would produce less pollution and families would save billions at the pump. Auto manufacturers are already meeting these standards at lower-than-expected costs. Why would we turn our back on that progress?

“That’s why four major auto manufacturers agreed to work with California – which has the right to set its own emissions standards under the Clean Air Act – to maintain stronger standards and keep building the safer, cleaner cars that consumers want.

“Rather than rush forward with weaker standards that won’t reduce harmful emissions, the Trump administration should give up this fight and keep the current standards in place. Otherwise, they’re inviting yet another legal challenge and further damaging our planet.”

Background

, California has unique authority to set its own tailpipe emissions, which 13 other states and the District of Columbia have adopted. Prior to the Trump administration, the federal government worked with California to establish increasing efficiency benchmarks. In response to letters from Senator Feinstein, the 17 auto manufacturers called on the Trump administration to work with California to reach a national agreement. Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen have since agreed to work with California.





