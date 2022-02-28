Feinstein, Grassley Proposal to Curb Rising Methamphetamine Abuse Passes House, Senate with Broad Bipartisan Support

Washington--Today, the House of Representatives passed the Methamphetamine Response Act – a bill originally introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) that directs the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to implement a plan to address the rising use of methamphetamine. Their proposal, which passed the Senate in December with bipartisan support, now heads to the president’s desk.

“A recent study by the National Institutes of Health found that methamphetamine-related overdose deaths nearly tripled from 2015-2019. By designating this dangerous drug as an emerging threat, we’ll be able to better address this problem with a whole-of-government approach,” Feinstein said.

“After working on this critical issue for the last few years, I’m glad our Methamphetamine Response Act has passed both the House and Senate with strong bipartisan support. Meth has taken lives and destroyed families across America – particularly in the Midwest. Though this drug is not new, traffickers are finding new and harmful ways to increase meth’s potency and distribution, spiking overdose rates. By declaring meth an emerging drug threat, our bill helps law enforcement better respond to the challenges presented by drug traffickers’ evolving tactics, and it urges our federal partners to continue prioritizing a response and strategy to address the meth crisis. I urge President Biden to sign this legislation into law immediately,” Grassley said.

Specifically, the Methamphetamine Response Act will:

Declare methamphetamine as an emerging drug threat.

Require ONDCP to develop, implement and make public, within 90 days of enactment, a national emerging threats response plan that is specific to methamphetamine.

Require ONDCP’s plan to be updated annually and include the following:

An assessment of the methamphetamine threat, including current availability and demand for the drug;



An assessment of evidence-based prevention and treatment programs, as well as law enforcement programs;



Short- and long-term goals, including those focused on supply and demand reduction and on expanding the availability and effectiveness of treatment and prevention programs;



Performance measures pertaining to the plan’s goals;



The level of funding needed to implement the plan; and



An implementation strategy, goals and objectives for a media campaign.

Last July, Grassley and Feinstein published a joint op-ed discussing bipartisan strategies to address rising drug abuse and overdoses.

