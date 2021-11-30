Feinstein: Court Correct to Uphold California Ban on High-Capacity Magazines

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the 9th Circuit upheld California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition feeding devices:

“The 9th Circuit made the right decision upholding California’s ban on high-capacity magazines. While this ruling keeps California’s ban in place, we need to restore the federal assault weapons ban, which includes a similar ban on high-capacity magazines.

“Military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines – including the double drum magazine that holds 100 rounds of ammunition – serve only one purpose: to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. They have no business on our streets.

“Our country continues to be plagued by an epidemic of gun violence. It’s time to remove these weapons of war from our communities.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein was the author of the federal assault weapons ban that was law from 1994 to 2004.





In March, she and Congressman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) introduced an updated bill to ban the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

###