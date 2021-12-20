Feinstein, Padilla Statement on Federal Court Restoring California’s Access to Transit Grants

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following joint statement after a federal court restored California’s access to federal transit grants:

“We’re pleased that California’s access to transit grants has been restored. As much as $12 billion in much-needed funding for California’s transit agencies could’ve been left on the table without today’s ruling.

“California is now eligible for transit funding under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We look forward to ensuring the state receives its fair share of transit funding to advance projects and sustain good-paying jobs.”

Background:

In November, Senators Feinstein and Padilla called on the Department of Labor to restore California’s access to transit grants while the court reviews a 2013 state pension law.

###