Feinstein: Fill Out Census Form Online, By Phone, By Mail During Coronavirus Pandemic

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement urging Californians to fill out their census forms now in order to avoid the need for Census workers to visit homes during the coronavirus pandemic:

“Californians who didn’t complete the self-response census form online should have received a paper form this past week. Even if you received a paper form, you can still fill it out online, by phone or by mail. I encourage you to use one of these methods during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Census workers will need to visit every household that doesn’t complete the self-response form. Filling out the census form now will protect them and your family by helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our democracy depends on a full and accurate census count. It determines everything from voting representation in Congress to federal funding for roads, schools and health care in California.

“Completing the census form is quick and easy, and filling it out online, by phone or by mail will protect everyone’s health and safety. Please take a few minutes and complete it today.”

Census resources :

The 2020 Census form can be completed online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020 for English speakers or 844-468-2020 for Spanish speakers.

The Census Bureau also offers web pages and guides in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, as well as guides in Braille and large print. Additional information is available at 2020census.gov/languages.

